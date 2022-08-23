Radio From Hell

Radio From Hell | 8.23.2022

Posted on

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get going with some listener check-in’s and a Utah Word of the Day lesson with the Mayor of Mona. After that, we crown the winner of Boner of the Day and Bill teaches Gina about Christmas Trees, plus we have another Letter from Kyle. Then it’s time to challenge a listener to Beat Gina with That 70’s Show trivia and we talk to Mark from the Advocates. And as always, we finish out with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine and an interview with Tony Hawk about his Vert Alert Event.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

