Radio From Hell | 8.25.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we start off with the latest Geek News for you, followed by a discussion with Caity about her wedding invitations and we get the winner of Boner of the Day. After that, it’s time for an X-Poll and we are asking, if aliens came down and asked for the best representative of humanity, who would you choose? Then we play Beat Gina with a listener for a big prize and we talk about our Youtube Strike. Plus, we finish out with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine and more news.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

Download X96's App