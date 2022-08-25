Radio From Hell | 8.25.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we start off with the latest Geek News for you, followed by a discussion with Caity about her wedding invitations and we get the winner of Boner of the Day. After that, it’s time for an X-Poll and we are asking, if aliens came down and asked for the best representative of humanity, who would you choose? Then we play Beat Gina with a listener for a big prize and we talk about our Youtube Strike. Plus, we finish out with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine and more news.
Watch Above or Listen Below!