Radio From Hell | 8.26.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell show, Sean Means joins us with his movie reviews including The Invitation, following that we find out who is Boner of the Day and Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Haku Vodka, Japanese craft vodka from the House of Suntory. Then we play another round of Beat Gina for a seriously cool prize and Gina tells us about her trip the she left for during the show. And of course, we finish out with Frank Christ, news and Dave the Flower Guy crowning the Boner of the Week.

