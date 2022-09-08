Radio From Hell | 9.08.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get going with Geek News on the Radio with Star Trek day info, then they have the 3 things you need to know, plus we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that Bill talks about his trip to the eye doctor and Amy Donaldson joins us to talk about her new podcast that just dropped, then we play Beat Gina with Alfred Hitchcock trivia. And as always, we finish out with Frank Christ, They’re Fine Just Fine and we talk with Taryn Hiatt about the Out of the Darkness Walk happening on Saturday.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

