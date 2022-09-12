Radio From Hell | 9.12.2022

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, Amy Donaldson joins us with the latest sports news and Gina is back with her sports stories! After that, we get the winner of Boner of the Day and we do an intro interview with our new/returning intern Dawson. Then, Bill Frost joins us with his TV updates and we play a round of Beat Gina with a listener and Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. And as always, we finish out with Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine and Darin from the Stateroom!

