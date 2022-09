On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we have a new Utah Word of the Day written by Gina, then we award the Boner of the Day and we get a letter from Kyle. After that, Jonathan Deesing joins us for our Tech Talk and we challenge another listener to Beat Gina. And we finish the morning with Frank Christ They’re Fine Just Fine, news and a Wellness Check.

Watch Above or Listen Below!

