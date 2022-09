On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get going with Geek News on the Radio, then Gina has a question about drugs, plus we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that Mayor Mendenhall joins us for our Salt Lake Update and we play Beat Gina with Tommy Lee Jones trivia. And just before Frank Christ, Robert Gehrke joins us and we finish with a conversation about Festa Italiana happening this weekend.

