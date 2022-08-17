Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of August 17th, 2022

Live Nation Events

August 19th:

The Australian Pink Floyd Show at USANA

Polyphia at The Depot – sold out

August 21st:

Suicide Boys w/Ski Mask the Slump God, Snot, Maxo Kream at USANA

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

August 19th:

Back to School Supply Drive at Utah Museum of Contemporary Art – Link

August 20th:

Adult Night Out: Big Band Swing Night at Viridian Event Center – Link

The Devil Wears Prada at The Complex – Link

Lost Dog Band at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Rio Tinto Stadium – Link

Utah Beer Festival at The Gateway – Link

August 21st:

Utah Beer Festival at The Gateway – Link

Jay Wittaker at Wise Guys – Link

Snowbirds Oktoberfest (August 13th-October 16th (weekends)) at Snowbird Ski Resort – Link

Farmers Markets

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

More Info Here

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th

More Info Here

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

More Info Here

Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October

More Info Here

Download X96's App