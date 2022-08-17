Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of August 17th, 2022

Live Nation Events
August 19th:
The Australian Pink Floyd Show at USANA
Polyphia at The Depot – sold out
August 21st:
Suicide Boys w/Ski Mask the Slump God, Snot, Maxo Kream at USANA
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
August 19th:
Back to School Supply Drive at Utah Museum of Contemporary Art – Link
August 20th:
Adult Night Out: Big Band Swing Night at Viridian Event Center – Link
The Devil Wears Prada at The Complex – Link
Lost Dog Band at The Commonwealth Room – Link
Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Rio Tinto Stadium – Link
Utah Beer Festival at The Gateway – Link
August 21st:
Utah Beer Festival at The Gateway – Link
Jay Wittaker at Wise Guys – Link
Snowbirds Oktoberfest (August 13th-October 16th (weekends)) at Snowbird Ski Resort – Link
Farmers Markets
Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th
Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd
Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th
9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October
Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October