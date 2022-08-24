Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of August 26th, 2022

Live Nation Events
August 27th:
Sean Kingston at The Depot
Other Concerts and Community Events
August 26th:
Toast – the Ultimate Bread Experience! at Murray Ampitheater – Click Here
Real Monarchs vs. Defiance at Monarchs Stadium – Click Here
August 26th & 27th:
Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert Event atUtah Fair Park – Click Here
Brickslopes a LEGO Fan Event at Mountain America Expo Center – Click Here
August 27th:
Upon A Burning Body at The Complex – Click Here
Equality Utah Allies Gala at Eccles Theater – Click Here
Millcreek Arts Festival at the Historic Baldwin Radio Factory – Click Here
Film Roast “Dirty Dancing 35th Anniversary” at Brewvies – Click Here
Every Weekend
Snowbirds Oktoberfest (August 13th-October 16th (weekends)) at Snowbird Ski Resort – Link
Farmers Markets
Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th
Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd
Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th
9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October
Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October