Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of August 26th, 2022

Concert and Community Calendar

Live Nation Events

August 27th:

Sean Kingston at The Depot

Other Concerts and Community Events

August 26th:

Toast – the Ultimate Bread Experience! at Murray Ampitheater – Click Here 

Real Monarchs vs. Defiance at Monarchs Stadium – Click Here 

 

August 26th & 27th:

Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert Event atUtah Fair Park – Click Here 

Brickslopes a LEGO Fan Event at Mountain America Expo Center – Click Here 

 

August 27th:

Upon A Burning Body at The Complex – Click Here 

Equality Utah Allies Gala at Eccles Theater – Click Here 

Millcreek Arts Festival at the Historic Baldwin Radio Factory – Click Here 

Film Roast “Dirty Dancing 35th Anniversary” at Brewvies – Click Here 

 

Every Weekend

Snowbirds Oktoberfest (August 13th-October 16th (weekends)) at Snowbird Ski Resort – Link 

 

Farmers Markets

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

More Info Here

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th

More Info Here

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

More Info Here

Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October

More Info Here

