Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of August 5th, 2022

Live Nation Events

August 5th:

Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot (21+)

The Chicks – Patti Griffin at USANA

Imagine Dragons w/Macklemore at Rice Eccles Stadium

August 6th:

Kurtis Conner at Kingsbury Hall

Machine Gun Kelly w/ Willow at USANA

Santa Fe Klan at Saltair

Other Concerts and Community Events

August 5th:

Twilight Concert Series: The Wild Hearts at Gallivan Center

Harvest Day for Ukraine at Wheeler Farm

Under the Lights: End of Summer Bash at Living Planet Aquarium

Real Monarchs vs. Whitecaps FC 2 at Monarchs Stadium

August 6th:

SLC Live – ZHU at The Gateway

RSL vs. LA FC at Rio Tinto Stadium

August 7th:

Solitude Summer Festival at Solitude Resort

Farmers Markets

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October

