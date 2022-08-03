Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of August 5th, 2022

Live Nation Events
August 5th:
Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot (21+)
The Chicks – Patti Griffin at USANA
Imagine Dragons w/Macklemore at Rice Eccles Stadium
August 6th:
Kurtis Conner at Kingsbury Hall
Machine Gun Kelly w/ Willow at USANA
Santa Fe Klan at Saltair
Other Concerts and Community Events
August 5th:
Twilight Concert Series: The Wild Hearts at Gallivan Center
Harvest Day for Ukraine at Wheeler Farm
Under the Lights: End of Summer Bash at Living Planet Aquarium
Real Monarchs vs. Whitecaps FC 2 at Monarchs Stadium Click Here
August 6th:
SLC Live – ZHU at The Gateway
RSL vs. LA FC at Rio Tinto Stadium
August 7th:
Solitude Summer Festival at Solitude Resort
Farmers Markets
Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th
Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd
Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th
9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October
Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October