Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of July 15th, 2022

Live Nation Events
July 22nd:
COIN at Saltair
July 23rd:
Jason Aldean atUSANA
The Regrettes at The Depot
Tickets on sale Friday July 15th – Livenation.com
- Me First and the Gimme Gimmes at The Depot – September 26 (All ages)
- Paramore at Saltair on October 4
Other Concerts and Community Events
July 21st:
Craig Robinson at Wise Guys
July 22nd:
Getter at the Depot
Salt Lake Bees vs Tacoma Rainiers at Smiths Ballpark
Venture Out! Friday Festival and Movie Night at Sunnyvale Park – watching Into the Spider-verse
July 23rd:
Days of 47 Parade at Downtown SLC
Pioneer Day Laser Light Night at Liberty Park
Pioneers Day at This is the Place Heritage Park
RSL vs FC Dallas at Rio Tinto Stadium
July 24th:
Pie and Beer Day at The Gateway
Farmers Markets
Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th
Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd
Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th
9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October