Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of July 15th, 2022

July 15th:

Motion City Soundtrack at The Complex

Frank Turner at The Depot

Tickets on sale Friday July 15th – Livenation.com

Noah Kahan at The Depot on Saturday, November 12

July 15th:

Dude Perfect: That’s Happy Tour at Vivint Arena

Mandy Moore: In Real Life Tour at The Depot

Venture Out! Friday Festival and Movie Night – Fridays in June Tanner Park – watching A Bug’s Life

July 16th:

Grid City Music Fest at The State Room

Draper Days Parade in Draper City

Food Truck Face Off at the Children’s Center of Utah

Real Monarchs vs. Sporting KC II at Monarchs stadium

July 17th:

RSL vs. Sporting Kansas City at Rio Tinto Stadium

Wasatch Wildflower Festival at Alta Ski Area

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

