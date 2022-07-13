Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of July 15th, 2022

Live Nation Events
July 15th:
Motion City Soundtrack at The Complex
Frank Turner at The Depot
Tickets on sale Friday July 15th – Livenation.com
- Noah Kahan at The Depot on Saturday, November 12
- Blackbear at The Complex on September 22
- Animals as Leaders at The Complex on October 23
- Tegan and Sara at The Depot on November 9
Other Concerts and Community Events
July 15th:
Dude Perfect: That’s Happy Tour at Vivint Arena
Mandy Moore: In Real Life Tour at The Depot
Venture Out! Friday Festival and Movie Night – Fridays in June Tanner Park – watching A Bug’s Life
July 16th:
Grid City Music Fest at The State Room
Draper Days Parade in Draper City
Food Truck Face Off at the Children’s Center of Utah
Real Monarchs vs. Sporting KC II at Monarchs stadium
July 17th:
RSL vs. Sporting Kansas City at Rio Tinto Stadium
Wasatch Wildflower Festival at Alta Ski Area
Farmers Markets
Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th
Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd
Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th
9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October