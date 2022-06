Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of July 1st, 2022

Live Nation Events

July 1st:

Lonely Heights at Kilby Court

Tickets Here

Concerts in the Park – N8tive Hoop at Temple Square

Tickets Here

Other Concerts and Community Events

July 1st:

Gem Fair at Mountain America Expo Center

https://10times.com/gem-faire-salt-lakecityClick Here

Open Streets at the Eccles – Salt Lake Speaks (Slam Poetry) at Eccles Theater

Click Here

Real Monarchs vs. Timbers2 at Monarchs Stadium

Click Here

July 2nd:

Open Streets at the Eccles – Salt Lake Beats at Eccles Theater

Click Here

Music, Brews & BBQ Fest at Snowpine Lodge

Click Here

Independence Day Laser Light Night at Jordan Park

Click Here

Farmers Markets

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

More Info Here

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th

More Info Here

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

More Info Here

Download X96's App