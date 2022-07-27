Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of July 27th, 2022

Live Nation Events

July 28th:

Kenny Chesney with Carly Pearce at USANA

Tickets Here

Other Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

July 28th-30th:

2022 Buttlerville Day’s at Cottonwood Heights Rec Center

Click Here

July 28th:

Paul Brewer Magic Show at Murray City Cultural Arts

Click Here

July 29th:

Outdoor Concert Series: O.A.R & Dispatch Summer tour at Red butte

Click Here

Venture Out! Friday Festival and Movie Night at Fortuna Park – watching Shazem

Click Here

July 30th:

Social Disco Club at Metro Music Hall

Click Here

Music Under the Lights: Music Through Ages at Living Planet Aquarium

Click Here

Farmers Markets

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

More Info Here

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th

More Info Here

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

More Info Here

Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October

More Info Here

Download X96's App