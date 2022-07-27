Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of July 27th, 2022

Live Nation Events
July 28th:
Kenny Chesney with Carly Pearce at USANA
Other Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
July 28th-30th:
2022 Buttlerville Day’s at Cottonwood Heights Rec Center
July 28th:
Paul Brewer Magic Show at Murray City Cultural Arts
July 29th:
Outdoor Concert Series: O.A.R & Dispatch Summer tour at Red butte
Venture Out! Friday Festival and Movie Night at Fortuna Park – watching Shazem
July 30th:
Social Disco Club at Metro Music Hall
Music Under the Lights: Music Through Ages at Living Planet Aquarium
Farmers Markets
Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th
Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd
Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th
9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October
Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October