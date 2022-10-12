Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of October 12th, 2022

Live Nation Events

October 13th:

The Bronx and The Chats at The Complex

Rufus Du Sol at Maverik Center

Panic at The Disco at Vivint Arena

October 14th:

Metric – The Doomscroller Tour at The Depot (all ages)

October 15th:

Micro TDH at The Depot (all ages)

In This Moment at The Complex

Five Finger Death Punch – Megadeth – The Hu and Fire From The Gods at USANA

October 16th:

Jelly Roll at The Complex

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

October 14th:

Carly Rae Japson at The Union – Link

Jazz vs. Mavericks at Vivint Arena – Link

October 15th:

Utah Utes vs. USC (football) at Rice Eccles – Link

Every Weekend

Snowbirds Oktoberfest (August 13th-October 16th (weekends)) at Snowbird Ski Resort – Link

Halloween on the High Seas – Through October at Loveland living planet aquarium – Link

Little Haunts (Oct. 14-29th (weekends)) at This is the Place – Link

Tick-or-Treat Diva – Through Oct. 30th (weekends) at Metro Music Hall – Link

Farmers Markets

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

More Info Here

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

More Info Here

Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October

More Info Here

