Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | October 26th, 2022

Concert and Community Calendar

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

Thursday, October 27th:

SG Lewis at The Depot- (21+)

Friday, October 28th:

Superbubble at The Depot  (21+)

Turnstile  with Snail Mail and Jpegmafia at The Complex

Saturday, October 29th:

Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot  (21+)

Sunday, October 30th:

Bobby Shmurda at The Depot ( All Ages )

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

October 28th:

Get Freaky at Saltair – Link

Cottonwood Heights Monster Mash at Cottonwood Heights Rec Center – Link

Paw Palooza – Howl-O-Ween at City Creek Center – Link

October 29th:

Get Freaky at Saltair – Link

October 30th:

Get Freaky at Saltair – Link

Every Weekend

  • Halloween on the High Seas – Through October at Loveland living planet aquarium – Link
  • Little Haunts (Oct. 14-29th (weekends)) at This is the Place – Link
  • Tick-or-Treat Diva – Through Oct. 30th (weekends) at Metro Music Hall – Link
  • Rocky Horror Picture Show – Oct. 29th-31st at Broadway Center Cinemas – Link
  • SLC Whiskey Street Ghost Walk – Oct 21st-31st – Link

Farmers Markets

Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am-1 pm July-October | More Info Here

Find More Events

