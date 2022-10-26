Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | October 26th, 2022

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Thursday, October 27th:

SG Lewis at The Depot- (21+)

Friday, October 28th:

Superbubble at The Depot (21+)

Turnstile with Snail Mail and Jpegmafia at The Complex

Saturday, October 29th:

Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot (21+)

Sunday, October 30th:

Bobby Shmurda at The Depot ( All Ages )

Other Concerts and Community Events

October 28th:

Get Freaky at Saltair – Link

Cottonwood Heights Monster Mash at Cottonwood Heights Rec Center – Link

Paw Palooza – Howl-O-Ween at City Creek Center – Link

October 29th:

Get Freaky at Saltair – Link

October 30th:

Get Freaky at Saltair – Link

Every Weekend

Halloween on the High Seas – Through October at Loveland living planet aquarium – Link

Little Haunts (Oct. 14-29th (weekends)) at This is the Place – Link

Tick-or-Treat Diva – Through Oct. 30th (weekends) at Metro Music Hall – Link

Rocky Horror Picture Show – Oct. 29th-31st at Broadway Center Cinemas – Link

SLC Whiskey Street Ghost Walk – Oct 21st-31st – Link

Farmers Markets

Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am-1 pm July-October | More Info Here

