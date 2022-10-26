Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | October 26th, 2022

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Live Nation Events
Thursday, October 27th:
SG Lewis at The Depot- (21+)
Friday, October 28th:
Superbubble at The Depot (21+)
Turnstile with Snail Mail and Jpegmafia at The Complex
Saturday, October 29th:
Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot (21+)
Sunday, October 30th:
Bobby Shmurda at The Depot ( All Ages )
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
October 28th:
Get Freaky at Saltair – Link
Cottonwood Heights Monster Mash at Cottonwood Heights Rec Center – Link
Paw Palooza – Howl-O-Ween at City Creek Center – Link
October 29th:
Get Freaky at Saltair – Link
October 30th:
Get Freaky at Saltair – Link
Every Weekend
- Halloween on the High Seas – Through October at Loveland living planet aquarium – Link
- Little Haunts (Oct. 14-29th (weekends)) at This is the Place – Link
- Tick-or-Treat Diva – Through Oct. 30th (weekends) at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Rocky Horror Picture Show – Oct. 29th-31st at Broadway Center Cinemas – Link
- SLC Whiskey Street Ghost Walk – Oct 21st-31st – Link
Farmers Markets
Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am-1 pm July-October | More Info Here