Radio From Hell

Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of September 16th, 2022

Posted on
Concert and Community Calendar

Live Nation Events

September 16th:

The Taylor Party at The Depot (21+)

 

September 17th:

Army Rave – BTS Night at The Depot (18+)

Lany with Surfaces – Summer Forever Tour at USANA

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

September 16th:

Flo Rida and Ying Yang Twins at Utah Fair Grounds – Link 

Girl in Red (Sold Out) at the Complex – Link 

Art at the Park at This is the Place Heritage Park – Link 

 

September 17th:

Music of Elton John at Sandy Ampitheater – Link 

9th & 9th Street Fest at 9th and 9thLink 

 

September 17th & 18th:

2022 Festa Italiana atThe Gateway – Link 

Opening This Weekend

Haunted Houses!

Nightmare on 13th – Link

Fear Factory – Link

Castel of Chaos – Link

 

Every Weekend

Snowbirds Oktoberfest (August 13th-October 16th (weekends)) at Snowbird Ski Resort – Link 

 

Farmers Markets

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

More Info Here

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th

More Info Here

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

More Info Here

Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October

More Info Here

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Author

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top