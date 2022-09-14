Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of September 16th, 2022

Live Nation Events

September 16th:

The Taylor Party at The Depot (21+)

September 17th:

Army Rave – BTS Night at The Depot (18+)

Lany with Surfaces – Summer Forever Tour at USANA

Other Concerts and Community Events

September 16th:

Flo Rida and Ying Yang Twins at Utah Fair Grounds – Link

Girl in Red (Sold Out) at the Complex – Link

Art at the Park at This is the Place Heritage Park – Link

September 17th:

Music of Elton John at Sandy Ampitheater – Link

9th & 9th Street Fest at 9th and 9th – Link

September 17th & 18th:

2022 Festa Italiana atThe Gateway – Link

Opening This Weekend

Haunted Houses!

Nightmare on 13th – Link

Fear Factory – Link

Castel of Chaos – Link

Every Weekend

Snowbirds Oktoberfest (August 13th-October 16th (weekends)) at Snowbird Ski Resort – Link

Farmers Markets

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October

