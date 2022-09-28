Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of September 28th, 2022

Live Nation Events

September 30th:

Mother Mother at The Complex

Hot in Herre! A 2000’s Hip Hop Party at The Depot – 21+

October 1st:

Caifanes at The Complex

Lamb of God & Killswitch Engage at Saltair

October 2nd:

Amyl and The Sniffers at The Depot – All ages

Other Concerts and Community Events

September 28th:

Twilight Concert Series: Band of Horses at the Gallivan Center – Link

Duncan Trussell at Wise Guys Downtown – Link

October 1st:

The Wallows at The Union Event Center – Link

Free Bikes 4 Kids Fundraiser – Link

Every Weekend

Snowbirds Oktoberfest (August 13th-October 16th (weekends)) at Snowbird Ski Resort – Link

Halloween on the High Seas – Through October at Loveland living planet aquarium – Link

Farmers Markets

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October

