Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of September 28th, 2022

Live Nation Events
September 30th:
Mother Mother at The Complex
Hot in Herre! A 2000’s Hip Hop Party at The Depot – 21+
October 1st:
Caifanes at The Complex
Lamb of God & Killswitch Engage at Saltair
October 2nd:
Amyl and The Sniffers at The Depot – All ages
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
September 28th:
Twilight Concert Series: Band of Horses at the Gallivan Center – Link
Duncan Trussell at Wise Guys Downtown – Link
October 1st:
The Wallows at The Union Event Center – Link
Free Bikes 4 Kids Fundraiser – Link
Every Weekend
Snowbirds Oktoberfest (August 13th-October 16th (weekends)) at Snowbird Ski Resort – Link
Halloween on the High Seas – Through October at Loveland living planet aquarium – Link
Farmers Markets
Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th
Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd
Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th
9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October
Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October