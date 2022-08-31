Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of September 2nd, 2022

Live Nation Events

September 2nd:

Jack Johnson at USANA

September 3rd:

Silverstein and Amity Affliction at The Depot.

IDK How & Joywave at Sandy Ampitheater

Other Concerts and Community Events

September 2nd:

Twilight Concert Series: Shakey Graves at the Gallivan Center – Link

September 3rd:

Echo and the Bunnymen at the Union Event Center – Link

Real Monarchs vs. Timbers2 at the Monarchs Stadium – Link

September 2nd-4th:

2022 Urban Arts Festival at The Gateway – Link

Every Weekend

Snowbirds Oktoberfest (August 13th-October 16th (weekends)) at Snowbird Ski Resort – Link

Farmers Markets

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

More Info Here

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th

More Info Here

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

More Info Here

Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October

More Info Here

