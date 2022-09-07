Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of September 9th, 2022

Live Nation Events
September 9th:
Emo Night Brooklyn at The Depot
Korn, Evanescence & P.O.D at USANA
September 10th:
Best Night Ever Party at The Depot
Morgan Wallen at USANA – Sold Out
September 11th:
Flogging Molly and The Interrupters at The Complex
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
September 9th:
Cinders at Kilby Court – Link
September 10th:
AFSP’s Out of the Darkness Walk at Veterans Memorial Park – Link
Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event at Capitol Theater – Link
Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Fest at The Gateway – Link
September 9th & 11th:
Salt Lake Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church – Link
Every Weekend
Snowbirds Oktoberfest (August 13th-October 16th (weekends)) at Snowbird Ski Resort – Link
Farmers Markets
Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th
Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd
Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th
9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October
Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October