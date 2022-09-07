Radio From Hell and Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar for the Weekend of September 9th, 2022

Live Nation Events

September 9th:

Emo Night Brooklyn at The Depot

Korn, Evanescence & P.O.D at USANA

September 10th:

Best Night Ever Party at The Depot

Morgan Wallen at USANA – Sold Out

September 11th:

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters at The Complex

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

September 9th:

Cinders at Kilby Court – Link

September 10th:

AFSP’s Out of the Darkness Walk at Veterans Memorial Park – Link

Dance for Life Suicide Awareness Gala Event at Capitol Theater – Link

Hispanic Heritage Parade and Street Fest at The Gateway – Link

September 9th & 11th:

Salt Lake Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church – Link

Every Weekend

Snowbirds Oktoberfest (August 13th-October 16th (weekends)) at Snowbird Ski Resort – Link

Farmers Markets

Wheeler Farm – Every Sunday from 9am to 1pm through October 16th

More Info Here

Downtown SLC – Every Saturday from 8am to 2pm through October 22nd

Liberty Park – Every Thursday from 4pm to Dusk through September 29th

More Info Here

9th West – Every Sunday from 10am to 2pm through mid-October

More Info Here

Murray Park – Fridays and Saturdays from 8am-1pm July-October

More Info Here

Download X96's App