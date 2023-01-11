Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.11.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Live Nation Events
Friday, January 13th
Anjelah Johnson Reyes: Who do I Think I am? Tour at Kingsbury Hall.
Other Concerts and Community Events
Friday, January 13th
Assemble Superhero Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link
Talia Keys & The Love at The State Room – Link
Inzo at the Complex – Link
Saturday, January 14th
The Urbandome at Urban Lounge – Link
Weekends
Kevin Nealon – Friday 13th & Sat 14th at Wiseguys – Link
Friday the 13th:
Rio Tinto Best of Utah – Women’s Gymnastics at Maverik Center
Salt Lake Valley Polar Plunge 2023 at Taylorsville High School – Link
Saturday the 14th:
Bewilder Brewing Anniversary Party at Bewilder Brewing Co. – Link
Houseplants 101 at Red Butte Garden – Link
Wasatch Classic – Women’s Gymnastics at Maverik Center – Link
Farmers Markets
Winter Farmers Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link