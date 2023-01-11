Radio From Hell

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.11.2023

Posted on
Concert and Community Calendar

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Live Nation Events

Friday, January 13th

Anjelah Johnson Reyes: Who do I Think I am? Tour at Kingsbury Hall.

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, January 13th

Assemble Superhero Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link 

Talia Keys & The Love at The State Room – Link 

Inzo at the Complex – Link 

Saturday, January 14th

The Urbandome at Urban Lounge – Link 

Weekends

Kevin Nealon – Friday 13th & Sat 14th at Wiseguys – Link 

Friday the 13th: 

Rio Tinto Best of Utah – Women’s Gymnastics at Maverik Center 

Salt Lake Valley Polar Plunge 2023 at Taylorsville High School – Link 

Saturday the 14th: 

Bewilder Brewing Anniversary Party at Bewilder Brewing Co. – Link 

Houseplants 101 at Red Butte Garden – Link 

Wasatch Classic – Women’s Gymnastics at Maverik Center – Link 

Farmers Markets

Winter Farmers Market –  Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link 

Find More Events

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top