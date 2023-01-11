Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.11.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

Friday, January 13th

Anjelah Johnson Reyes: Who do I Think I am? Tour at Kingsbury Hall.

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, January 13th

Assemble Superhero Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link

Talia Keys & The Love at The State Room – Link

Inzo at the Complex – Link

Saturday, January 14th

The Urbandome at Urban Lounge – Link

Weekends

Kevin Nealon – Friday 13th & Sat 14th at Wiseguys – Link

Friday the 13th:

Rio Tinto Best of Utah – Women’s Gymnastics at Maverik Center

Salt Lake Valley Polar Plunge 2023 at Taylorsville High School – Link

Saturday the 14th:

Bewilder Brewing Anniversary Party at Bewilder Brewing Co. – Link

Houseplants 101 at Red Butte Garden – Link

Wasatch Classic – Women’s Gymnastics at Maverik Center – Link

Farmers Markets

Winter Farmers Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link

