Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.25.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Live Nation Events
Saturday January 28th
Bikini Bottom Rave at The Depot (21+)
Wobbleland at The Complex (18+)
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Saturday, January 28th
Be our Guest Disney DJ Night at Metro Music Hall – Link
Hells Bells at Commonwealth Room – Link
Weekends
Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link
Friday the 27th:
Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link
Saturday the 28th:
Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link
Saturday the 28th and Sunday the 29th
2023 DinoFest – Bones to Beasts at Natural History Museum of Utah – Link
Farmers Markets
Winter Farmers Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link