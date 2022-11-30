News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 11.30.2022

Concert and Community Calendar

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

Friday, December 2nd

Disney Jr. Costume Palooza (Disney characters and marvel Super Heros) at Kingsbury Hall

Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot  (21+)

Sunday, December 4th

Soccer Mommy at The Depot (all ages)

The Lemonheads at The Complex

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, December 2nd

Beethoven’s Fifth – Dec. 2nd @ Abravanel Hall – Link 

Kai Wachi & Heritage – Dec. 2nd @ The Complex – Link 

Friday Pilots Club – Dec. 2nd @ Soundwell – Link 

 

Weekends

Christmas in Color – Nov. 18th – Jan 2nd (dates vary) at the Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – Link 

Temple Square Christmas Lights – Nov. 25th – Jan 1st at Temple Square – Link 

Ballet West The Nutcracker – Dec. 2nd – 24th at Capitol Theater – Link 

Zoolights Dec. 2nd – 30th at Hogle Zoo – Link 

Farmers Markets

Winter Farmers Market –  Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link 

