Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 12.07.2022

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Live Nation Events

Friday, December 9th

Bill Burr – Slight Return Tour at the Maverik Center

Saturday, December 10th

Amon Amarth – The Great Heathen Tour at The Complex

Sunday, December 11th

Arin Ray at Kilby Court

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, December 9th

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at Vivint Arena – Link

Saturday, December 10th

Fruition at The State Room – Link

Off! at Urban Lounge – Link

5th Annual Toys for Tots Bar Crawl at Twist Bar – Link

Weekends

Christmas in Color – Nov. 18th – Jan 2nd (dates vary) at the Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – Link

Temple Square Christmas Lights – Nov. 25th – Jan 1st at Temple Square – Link

Ballet West The Nutcracker – Dec. 2nd – 24th at Capitol Theater – Link

Zoolights Dec. 2nd – 30th at Hogle Zoo – Link

Jolly Holiday DIVA! – Through Dec. 18 at Metro Music Hall – Link

The Night Before Christmas – Dec. 9th & 10th at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center – Link

Farmers Markets

Winter Farmers Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link

Find More Events