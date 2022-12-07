Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 12.07.2022

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Live Nation Events
Friday, December 9th
Bill Burr – Slight Return Tour at the Maverik Center
Saturday, December 10th
Amon Amarth – The Great Heathen Tour at The Complex
Sunday, December 11th
Arin Ray at Kilby Court
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Friday, December 9th
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at Vivint Arena – Link
Saturday, December 10th
Fruition at The State Room – Link
Off! at Urban Lounge – Link
5th Annual Toys for Tots Bar Crawl at Twist Bar – Link
Weekends
Christmas in Color – Nov. 18th – Jan 2nd (dates vary) at the Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – Link
Temple Square Christmas Lights – Nov. 25th – Jan 1st at Temple Square – Link
Ballet West The Nutcracker – Dec. 2nd – 24th at Capitol Theater – Link
Zoolights Dec. 2nd – 30th at Hogle Zoo – Link
Jolly Holiday DIVA! – Through Dec. 18 at Metro Music Hall – Link
The Night Before Christmas – Dec. 9th & 10th at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center – Link
Farmers Markets
Winter Farmers Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link