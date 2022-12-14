Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 12.14.2022

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Live Nation Events
Saturday, December 17th
Kxllswxtch at Kilby Court
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Friday, December 16th
Lindsey Stirling: Snow Waltz Tour at Maverik Center – Link
Dead Horses at Kilby Court – Link
Saturday, December 17th
Jessica Audiffred at The Complex – Link
Piano Guys at Vivint Arena – Link
The Ghost DJ (a.k.a. Ivy) and the Demons with Special Guest at Twilite Lounge 9pm-1am – Link
Utah Grizzlies vs. Kansas City Mavericks at the Maverik Center – Link
Weekends
Draper Holiday Market – 16th and 17th in Draper City – Link
Christmas in Color – Nov. 18th – Jan 2nd (dates vary) at the Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – Link
Temple Square Christmas Lights – Nov. 25th – Jan 1st at Temple Square – Link
Ballet West The Nutcracker – Dec. 2nd – 24th at Capitol Theater – Link
Zoolights – Dec. 2nd – 30th at Hogle Zoo – Link
Jolly Holiday DIVA! – Through Dec. 18 at Metro Music Hall – Link
Farmers Markets
Winter Farmers Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link