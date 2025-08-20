Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 20th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 22nd:
- Five For Fighting with Vertical Horizon at The Union (seated event)
- Alabama Shakes at Utah First
- Electric Feels ( Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party) at The Depot – 18+
Saturday the 23rd:
- $uicideboy$ at Utah First
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
- Taylor Acorn – November 28 – Soundwell
- J.I.D. – November 6 – The Union
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link
- 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- The Mummy vs. Toxic Avenger
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link
- 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link
- 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
Friday the 22nd:
- Grid City Music Fest – Link
- The Kids (Still) Wanna Jump! Tour – Pod Meets World Live at Capitol Theater – Link
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs with The Paranoyds at The State Room – Link
- Market and Craft Fair: Back to School at The Gateway – Link
- Steppin’ on Main: Mariachi Festival at Eccles Theater – Link
Saturday the 23rd:
- Grid City Music Fest – Link
- The Wallflowers with The Whitmore Sisters at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley & Stephen Marley at Granary Live – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United at America First Fields – Link
- Bike Prom 2025 at Woodbine Food Hall- Link
- West Jordan’s Demolition Derby 2025 at West Jordan Arena – Link
Sunday the 24th:
Farmers Markets:
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link