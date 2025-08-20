Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 20th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 22nd:

Five For Fighting with Vertical Horizon at The Union (seated event)

Alabama Shakes at Utah First

Electric Feels ( Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party) at The Depot – 18+

Saturday the 23rd:

$uicideboy$ at Utah First

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

Taylor Acorn – November 28 – Soundwell

J.I.D. – November 6 – The Union

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link

2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link The Mummy vs. Toxic Avenger

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link

2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link

2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link

Friday the 22nd:

Grid City Music Fest – Link

The Kids (Still) Wanna Jump! Tour – Pod Meets World Live at Capitol Theater – Link

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs with The Paranoyds at The State Room – Link

Market and Craft Fair: Back to School at The Gateway – Link

Steppin’ on Main: Mariachi Festival at Eccles Theater – Link

Saturday the 23rd:

Grid City Music Fest – Link

The Wallflowers with The Whitmore Sisters at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley & Stephen Marley at Granary Live – Link

Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United at America First Fields – Link

Bike Prom 2025 at Woodbine Food Hall- Link

West Jordan’s Demolition Derby 2025 at West Jordan Arena – Link

Sunday the 24th:

Grid City Music Fest – Link

Big Head Todd & The Monsters with Gordon Greenwood at Deer Valley – Link

