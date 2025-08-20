Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 20th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 22nd: 

  • Five For Fighting with Vertical Horizon at The Union (seated event)
  • Alabama Shakes at Utah First
  • Electric Feels ( Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party)  at The Depot – 18+

Saturday the 23rd: 

  • $uicideboy$ at Utah First

 

On Sale Friday at 10am MT 

  • Taylor Acorn – November 28 – Soundwell
  • J.I.D. – November 6 – The Union

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • The Mummy vs. Toxic Avenger 
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link 
  • 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link 

Friday the 22nd:    

  • Grid City Music Fest – Link 
  • The Kids (Still) Wanna Jump! Tour – Pod Meets World Live at Capitol Theater – Link 
  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs with The Paranoyds at The State Room – Link
  • Market and Craft Fair: Back to School at The Gateway – Link 
  • Steppin’ on Main: Mariachi Festival at Eccles Theater – Link 

Saturday the 23rd: 

  • Grid City Music Fest – Link 
  • The Wallflowers with The Whitmore Sisters at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley & Stephen Marley at Granary Live – Link
  • Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United at America First Fields – Link 
  • Bike Prom 2025 at Woodbine Food Hall- Link 
  • West Jordan’s Demolition Derby 2025 at West Jordan Arena – Link 

Sunday the 24th:

  • Grid City Music Fest – Link 
  • Big Head Todd & The Monsters with Gordon Greenwood at Deer Valley –Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
