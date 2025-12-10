Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 10th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 12th:

Yandel at The Union (sold out)

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

Yellowcard (New Found Glory + Plain White T’s – May 21 – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field

Amon Amarth + Dethklok – May 20 – The Union

Slaughter to Prevail – March 27 – The Complex

Pearl Jam Experience featuring Creep – The Depot – January 17 th

Humbe – The Union – March 30th

Bloodywood – The Depot – April 14 th

Arm’s Length – The Depot – May 15 th

TOTO w/Christopher Cross & The Romantics – Utah First – August 21st

Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte – Utah First – August 25th

On Sale Friday at 12pm –

Treaty Oak Revival – Saturday, July 18th – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link

2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link

Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link

Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary – 11/21-12/31 – Link

2025 ZooLights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo 11/28-1/04 – Link

Temple Square Christmas Lights 2025 11/28-1/01 – Link

2025 Breakfast with Santa at Grand America 11/29-12/23 – Link

2025 Little America Breakfast with Santa – 12/27-12/21 – Link

2025 Holiday Tea at Grand America 11/28-1/04 – Link

Ballet West’s The Nutcracker – 2025 at Capitol Theater – 12/05-12/27 – Link

Jolly Holiday DIVA Show! At Metro Music Hall – weekends through 12/21- Link

2025 Santa Brunch at La Caille – Sundays through 12/21 – Link

Hanukkah Candle Lighting 2025 at Snowbird – 14 th – 21 st – Link

Friday the 12th:

God Is A Scottish Drag Queen (Night 2) Christmas Special at Eccles Theater – Link

Honky Tonkin’ Holidays at The State Room – Link

CATTLE DECAPITATION at Urban Lounge – Link

Daybreak Winter Market 2025 at Daybreak Community Center – Link

Festive Fridays: Wheeler Historic Farm – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken at the Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 13th:

V2 Presents – Vastive at Soundwell SLC – Link

The Brobecks live at The Complex – Link

Daybreak Winter Market 2025 at Daybreak Community Center – Link

2025 Light Up Midvale’s Main Street – Link

2nd Annual Veteran-Owned Business Holiday Market in Sandy – Link

Skates & Smiles—A Roller Derby Giveback Event at The Derby Depot – Link

SoJo Santa Sprint 2025 at Mulligans Golf Course – Link

Story Time with The Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who at Millcreek Commons – Link

