Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 10th, 2025

Friday the 12th:
- Yandel at The Union (sold out)
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
Yellowcard (New Found Glory + Plain White T’s – May 21 – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field
Amon Amarth + Dethklok – May 20 – The Union
Slaughter to Prevail – March 27 – The Complex
Pearl Jam Experience featuring Creep – The Depot – January 17th
Humbe – The Union – March 30th
Bloodywood – The Depot – April 14th
Arm’s Length – The Depot – May 15th
TOTO w/Christopher Cross & The Romantics – Utah First – August 21st
Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte – Utah First – August 25th
On Sale Friday at 12pm –
- Treaty Oak Revival – Saturday, July 18th – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link
- 2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link
- Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link
- Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary – 11/21-12/31 – Link
- 2025 ZooLights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo 11/28-1/04 – Link
- Temple Square Christmas Lights 2025 11/28-1/01 – Link
- 2025 Breakfast with Santa at Grand America 11/29-12/23 – Link
- 2025 Little America Breakfast with Santa – 12/27-12/21 – Link
- 2025 Holiday Tea at Grand America 11/28-1/04 – Link
- Ballet West’s The Nutcracker – 2025 at Capitol Theater – 12/05-12/27 – Link
- Jolly Holiday DIVA Show! At Metro Music Hall – weekends through 12/21- Link
- 2025 Santa Brunch at La Caille – Sundays through 12/21 – Link
- Hanukkah Candle Lighting 2025 at Snowbird – 14th – 21st – Link
- God Is A Scottish Drag Queen (Night 2) Christmas Special at Eccles Theater – Link
- Honky Tonkin’ Holidays at The State Room – Link
- CATTLE DECAPITATION at Urban Lounge – Link
- Daybreak Winter Market 2025 at Daybreak Community Center – Link
- Festive Fridays: Wheeler Historic Farm – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken at the Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 13th:
- V2 Presents – Vastive at Soundwell SLC – Link
- The Brobecks live at The Complex – Link
- Daybreak Winter Market 2025 at Daybreak Community Center – Link
- 2025 Light Up Midvale’s Main Street – Link
- 2nd Annual Veteran-Owned Business Holiday Market in Sandy – Link
- Skates & Smiles—A Roller Derby Giveback Event at The Derby Depot – Link
- SoJo Santa Sprint 2025 at Mulligans Golf Course – Link
- Story Time with The Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who at Millcreek Commons – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link