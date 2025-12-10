Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 10th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 12th:

  • Yandel at The Union (sold out)

 On Sale Friday at 10am MT

  • Yellowcard (New Found Glory + Plain White T’s – May 21 – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field
  • Amon Amarth + Dethklok – May 20 – The Union
  • Slaughter to Prevail – March 27 – The Complex
  • Pearl Jam Experience featuring Creep – The Depot – January 17th
  • Humbe – The Union – March 30th
  • Bloodywood – The Depot – April 14th
  • Arm’s Length – The Depot  – May 15th
  • TOTO w/Christopher Cross & The Romantics – Utah First – August 21st 
  • Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte – Utah First – August 25th 

On Sale Friday at 12pm –

  • Treaty Oak Revival – Saturday, July 18th – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link 
  • 2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link 
  • Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link 
  • Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary – 11/21-12/31 – Link 
  • 2025 ZooLights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo 11/28-1/04 – Link 
  • Temple Square Christmas Lights 2025 11/28-1/01 – Link 
  • 2025 Breakfast with Santa at Grand America 11/29-12/23 – Link 
  • 2025 Little America Breakfast with Santa – 12/27-12/21 – Link 
  • 2025 Holiday Tea at Grand America 11/28-1/04 – Link 
  • Ballet West’s The Nutcracker – 2025 at Capitol Theater – 12/05-12/27 – Link 
  • Jolly Holiday DIVA Show! At Metro Music Hall – weekends through 12/21- Link 
  • 2025 Santa Brunch at La Caille – Sundays through 12/21 – Link 
  • Hanukkah Candle Lighting 2025 at Snowbird – 14th – 21st – Link 

Friday the 12th 

  • God Is A Scottish Drag Queen (Night 2) Christmas Special at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Honky Tonkin’ Holidays at The State Room – Link 
  • CATTLE DECAPITATION at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • Daybreak Winter Market 2025 at Daybreak Community Center – Link 
  • Festive Fridays: Wheeler Historic Farm – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken at the Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 13th:   

  • V2 Presents – Vastive at Soundwell SLC – Link 
  • The Brobecks live at The Complex – Link 
  • Daybreak Winter Market 2025 at Daybreak Community Center – Link 
  • 2025 Light Up Midvale’s Main Street – Link 
  • 2nd Annual Veteran-Owned Business Holiday Market in Sandy – Link 
  • Skates & Smiles—A Roller Derby Giveback Event at The Derby Depot – Link 
  • SoJo Santa Sprint 2025 at Mulligans Golf Course – Link 
  • Story Time with The Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who at Millcreek Commons – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
