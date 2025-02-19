Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 19th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 21st:
- Tinzo + Jojo at The Depot
Saturday the 22nd:
- 070 Shake at The Depot
- A R I Z O N A at The Complex
On Sale Thurs at 10am:
- Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion @ The Union | Aug 2
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Less Than Jake – Aug 8 -The Union
- Mat Kearney – Sept 13 Sandy Amp
- Isabel LaRosa May 17 – The Complex
- HALSEY – June 24 – Utah First
- The Lumineers – July 30 – Utah First
- Dierks Bentley July 31 – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
- “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link
- Lots to Love & February Fun at Gardner Village – 2/01-2/28 – Link
- Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link
- Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link
Friday the 21st:
- John Craigie + Glen Phillips OF TOAD THE WET SPROCKET at The State Room – Link
- Broadway Rave, a Broadway Dance Party at Metro – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 22nd:
- Dog Man: The Musical at Eccles Theater – Link
- Morgan Wade with Striking Matches at Commonwealth Room – Link
- Ronnie Baker Brooks with SuperBubble at The State Room – Link
- FETISH – CABARET MEGA-SHOW at Metro – Link
- MISSIO – I AM CINCO TOUR at Soundwell – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets at Delta Center – Link
Sunday the 23rd:
- Dog Man: The Musical at Eccles Theater – Link
- Pauly Shore at Wise Guys – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link
- Utah Hockey Club vs. Vancouver Canucks at Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link