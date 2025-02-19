Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 19th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 21st: 

  • Tinzo + Jojo at The Depot

Saturday the 22nd: 

  • 070 Shake at The Depot
  • A R I Z O N A at The Complex

 

On Sale Thurs at 10am:

  •  Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion @ The Union | Aug 2

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Less Than Jake – Aug 8 -The Union
  • Mat Kearney – Sept 13 Sandy Amp
  • Isabel LaRosa May 17 – The Complex
  • HALSEY – June 24 – Utah First
  • The Lumineers – July 30 – Utah First
  • Dierks Bentley July 31 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
  • “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link 
  • Lots to Love & February Fun at Gardner Village – 2/01-2/28 – Link 
  • Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link 
Friday the 21st:  

  • John Craigie + Glen Phillips OF TOAD THE WET SPROCKET at The State Room – Link 
  • Broadway Rave, a Broadway Dance Party at Metro – Link
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 22nd: 

  • Dog Man: The Musical at Eccles Theater – Link  
  • Morgan Wade with Striking Matches at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Ronnie Baker Brooks with SuperBubble at The State Room – Link 
  • FETISH – CABARET MEGA-SHOW at Metro – Link 
  • MISSIO – I AM CINCO TOUR at Soundwell – Link
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets at Delta Center – Link 

Sunday the 23rd: 

  • Dog Man: The Musical at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Pauly Shore at Wise Guys – Link
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Utah Hockey Club vs. Vancouver Canucks at Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

