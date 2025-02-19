Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 19th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 21st:

Tinzo + Jojo at The Depot

Saturday the 22nd:

070 Shake at The Depot

A R I Z O N A at The Complex

On Sale Thurs at 10am:

Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion @ The Union | Aug 2

On sale Friday at 10am:

Less Than Jake – Aug 8 -The Union

Mat Kearney – Sept 13 Sandy Amp

Isabel LaRosa May 17 – The Complex

HALSEY – June 24 – Utah First

The Lumineers – July 30 – Utah First

Dierks Bentley July 31 – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link

“GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link

Lots to Love & February Fun at Gardner Village – 2/01-2/28 – Link

Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link

Friday the 21st:

John Craigie + Glen Phillips OF TOAD THE WET SPROCKET at The State Room – Link

Broadway Rave, a Broadway Dance Party at Metro – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 22nd:

Dog Man: The Musical at Eccles Theater – Link

Morgan Wade with Striking Matches at Commonwealth Room – Link

Ronnie Baker Brooks with SuperBubble at The State Room – Link

FETISH – CABARET MEGA-SHOW at Metro – Link

MISSIO – I AM CINCO TOUR at Soundwell – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets at Delta Center – Link

Sunday the 23rd:

Dog Man: The Musical at Eccles Theater – Link

Pauly Shore at Wise Guys – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link

Utah Hockey Club vs. Vancouver Canucks at Delta Center – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link