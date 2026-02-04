Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 4th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 6th:
Lobster Knockout & Street Sweepers with Poonhammer – Blockparti at The Depot
Saturday the 7th:
- GOLDN: KPOP + Pop Dance Party (It’s Demon Hunter music theme) at The Depot * Show starts at 5pm
Justin Bieber Dance Party at The Depot * Show starts at 7:30pm
On Sale Thursday at 10am MT
- SLC Tattoo Expo Presents: Manic Hispanic – The Depot – Thursday, March 5th
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
- Animals as Leaders – The Depot – April 12th
Iron & Wine – The Depot – October 9th
Motionless in White – August 7 – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field
Metric, Broken Social Scene – Stars – June 13 – Sandy Amphitheater
The Black Crowes – Southern Hospitality Tour w/ Whiskey Myers – August 13th – Utah First
Staind – Breaking the Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour w/ Seether – Hoobastank – Hinder – October 7th – Utah FIrst
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Valentine’s Tea 2026 at Grand America Hotel – 1/30-2/16 – Link2026
- Valentine Art Market at Four Lemons (Holladay) 2/04-2/7 – Link
- The Watch Party Opening Night at Downtown Library – Link
- 100 Years of Black History Month at The U – 02/04/2026 – 02/25/2026 – Link
Friday the 6th:
- V2 Presents Level Up and Zingara with Steller at the Complex – Link
- KEEP CLOSE – A PLACE TO REST YOUR FLOWERS – EP RELEASE at Soundwell – Link
Saturday the 7th:
- Black History Month: Skating, Stories & Snacks at Millcreek Commons – Link
- Winter Roundup 2026 in Downtown SLC – Link
- Little Zoo: Picky Eater Picnic and Little Zoo: Patient Crocodile at Hogle Zoo – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- 3rd Annual Art Market at Millcreek Common – Sundays (1/19-2/15) – Link
- Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link