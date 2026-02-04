Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 4th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 6th:

Lobster Knockout & Street Sweepers with Poonhammer – Blockparti at The Depot

Saturday the 7th:

GOLDN: KPOP + Pop Dance Party (It’s Demon Hunter music theme) at The Depot * Show starts at 5pm

Justin Bieber Dance Party at The Depot * Show starts at 7:30pm

On Sale Thursday at 10am MT

SLC Tattoo Expo Presents: Manic Hispanic – The Depot – Thursday, March 5th

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

Animals as Leaders – The Depot – April 12th

Iron & Wine – The Depot – October 9th

Motionless in White – August 7 – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field

Metric, Broken Social Scene – Stars – June 13 – Sandy Amphitheater

The Black Crowes – Southern Hospitality Tour w/ Whiskey Myers – August 13th – Utah First

Staind – Breaking the Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour w/ Seether – Hoobastank – Hinder – October 7th – Utah FIrst

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Valentine’s Tea 2026 at Grand America Hotel – 1/30-2/16 – Link 2026

Valentine Art Market at Four Lemons (Holladay) 2/04-2/7 – Link

The Watch Party Opening Night at Downtown Library – Link

100 Years of Black History Month at The U – 02/04/2026 – 02/25/2026 – Link

Friday the 6th:

V2 Presents Level Up and Zingara with Steller at the Complex – Link

KEEP CLOSE – A PLACE TO REST YOUR FLOWERS – EP RELEASE at Soundwell – Link

Saturday the 7th:

Black History Month: Skating, Stories & Snacks at Millcreek Commons – Link

Winter Roundup 2026 in Downtown SLC – Link

Little Zoo: Picky Eater Picnic and Little Zoo: Patient Crocodile at Hogle Zoo – Link

