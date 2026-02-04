Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 4th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 6th: 

  • Lobster Knockout & Street Sweepers with Poonhammer – Blockparti at The Depot

Saturday the 7th:

  • GOLDN: KPOP + Pop Dance Party (It’s Demon Hunter music theme) at The Depot * Show starts at 5pm
  • Justin Bieber Dance Party at The Depot * Show starts at 7:30pm

 

On Sale Thursday at 10am MT

  • SLC Tattoo Expo Presents: Manic Hispanic – The Depot – Thursday, March 5th
 On Sale Friday at 10am MT
  • Animals as Leaders – The Depot – April 12th
  • Iron & Wine – The Depot – October 9th
  • Motionless in White – August 7 – Beddy’s Plaza at America First Field
  • Metric, Broken Social Scene – Stars – June 13 – Sandy Amphitheater
  • The Black Crowes – Southern Hospitality Tour w/ Whiskey Myers – August 13th – Utah First
  • Staind – Breaking the Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour  w/ Seether – Hoobastank – Hinder – October 7th – Utah FIrst

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Valentine’s Tea 2026 at Grand America Hotel – 1/30-2/16 – Link2026
  • Valentine Art Market at Four Lemons (Holladay) 2/04-2/7 – Link 
  • The Watch Party Opening Night at Downtown Library – Link
  • 100 Years of Black History Month at The U – 02/04/2026 – 02/25/2026 – Link 

Friday the 6th:   

  • V2 Presents Level Up and Zingara with Steller at the Complex – Link
  • KEEP CLOSE – A PLACE TO REST YOUR FLOWERS – EP RELEASE at Soundwell – Link 

Saturday the 7th: 

  • Black History Month: Skating, Stories & Snacks at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • Winter Roundup 2026 in Downtown SLC – Link 
  • Little Zoo: Picky Eater Picnic and Little Zoo: Patient Crocodile at Hogle Zoo – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
  • 3rd Annual Art Market at Millcreek Common – Sundays (1/19-2/15) – Link
  • Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link 
