Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 5th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 7th:

The Pranksters (Grateful Dead Tribute Band) at The Depot

Saturday the 8th:

Small Town Dicks Live ( Murder Podcast ) at The Depot

On sale Thursday, 2pm:

Hozier – August 1st – Utah First

On sale Friday at 10am:

Australian Pink Floyd – August 10 – Sandy Amp

Royal Bliss Tom Petty Tribute Experience – The Depot – Thursday, March 13th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link

“GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link

Lots to Love & February Fun at Gardner Village – 2/01-2/28 – Link

2025 Valentines Tea at the Grand America – 2/01-2/17 – Link

2025 Art Market at Millcreek Common – 1/18-2/17 – Link

Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link

Ballet West’s Cinderella at Capitol Theater – 2/07-2/15 – Link

Friday the 7th:

The Breakfast Club: 40th Anniversary with the Discographers at The State Room – Link

Hot In Herre: 2000s Dance Party at Metro Music Hall – Link

2025 Birds and Brew: The Birds and Bees at Tracy Aviary – Link

People’s Music Hall of Fame Honors Huey Lewis at Eccles Theater – Link

Saturday the 8th:

The Motet with Superbubble at Commonwealth Room – Link

Guster – “WE ALSO HAVE ERAS” TOUR 2025 at Eccles Theater – Link

2025 Cupids Chase 5k Salt Lake City Sugar House Park – Link

Galentines Event at Gardner Village – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link