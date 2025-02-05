News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 5th, 2025

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 7th: 

  • The Pranksters (Grateful Dead Tribute Band) at The Depot

Saturday the 8th: 

  • Small Town Dicks Live ( Murder Podcast ) at The Depot

On sale Thursday, 2pm:

  • Hozier – August 1st – Utah First

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Australian Pink Floyd – August 10 – Sandy Amp
  • Royal Bliss Tom Petty Tribute Experience – The Depot – Thursday, March 13th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
  • “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link 
  • Lots to Love & February Fun at Gardner Village – 2/01-2/28 – Link 
  • 2025 Valentines Tea at the Grand America – 2/01-2/17 – Link 
  • 2025 Art Market at Millcreek Common – 1/18-2/17 – Link 
  • Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link 
  • Ballet West’s Cinderella at Capitol Theater – 2/07-2/15 – Link 

Friday the 7th: 

  • The Breakfast Club: 40th Anniversary with the Discographers at The State Room – Link 
  • Hot In Herre: 2000s Dance Party at Metro Music Hall – Link
  • 2025 Birds and Brew: The Birds and Bees at Tracy Aviary – Link 
  • People’s Music Hall of Fame Honors Huey Lewis at Eccles Theater – Link 

Saturday the 8th: 

  • The Motet with Superbubble at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Guster  – “WE ALSO HAVE ERAS” TOUR 2025 at Eccles Theater – Link
  • 2025 Cupids Chase 5k Salt Lake City Sugar House Park – Link 
  • Galentines Event at Gardner Village – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top