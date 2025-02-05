Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 5th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 7th:
- The Pranksters (Grateful Dead Tribute Band) at The Depot
Saturday the 8th:
- Small Town Dicks Live ( Murder Podcast ) at The Depot
On sale Thursday, 2pm:
- Hozier – August 1st – Utah First
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Australian Pink Floyd – August 10 – Sandy Amp
- Royal Bliss Tom Petty Tribute Experience – The Depot – Thursday, March 13th
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
- “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link
- Lots to Love & February Fun at Gardner Village – 2/01-2/28 – Link
- 2025 Valentines Tea at the Grand America – 2/01-2/17 – Link
- 2025 Art Market at Millcreek Common – 1/18-2/17 – Link
- Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link
- Ballet West’s Cinderella at Capitol Theater – 2/07-2/15 – Link
Friday the 7th:
- The Breakfast Club: 40th Anniversary with the Discographers at The State Room – Link
- Hot In Herre: 2000s Dance Party at Metro Music Hall – Link
- 2025 Birds and Brew: The Birds and Bees at Tracy Aviary – Link
- People’s Music Hall of Fame Honors Huey Lewis at Eccles Theater – Link
Saturday the 8th:
- The Motet with Superbubble at Commonwealth Room – Link
- Guster – “WE ALSO HAVE ERAS” TOUR 2025 at Eccles Theater – Link
- 2025 Cupids Chase 5k Salt Lake City Sugar House Park – Link
- Galentines Event at Gardner Village – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link