Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for January 21st, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 23rd: 

  • Club 90s: Heated RivalRave at The Depot
  • DJ Pee Wee aka Anderson Paak at The Marquis

Saturday the 24th:

  • Club 90s: Heated RivalRave at The Depot

 

On Sale today – 10am – 
Peso Pluma – Maverik Center – March 28th

 On Sale Friday at 10am

  • It’s a 2000’s Party ( DJ night) at The Depot – February 28th
  • Oh Wonder – The Union – April 25
  • Sepultura w/ Exodus & Biohazard – The Depot – May 22
  • Audrey Hobert – The Union – August 6
  • Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson w/ The Hu & Orgy – Utah First – September 14th

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • University of Utah – MLK Week 2026 at U of U – 1/17-1/23 – Link 
  • 3rd Annual Art Market at Millcreek Common (1/19-2/15) – Link
  • Sundance Film Festival 2026 – 1/22-2/01 – Link 

Saturday the 24th:   

  • Caws Adoption Event – PetCo’s in Draper and Vernal 11a-3p – Link 
  • V2 Presents – Seven Lions at The Marquis – Link 
  • Three Dog Night & Ambrosia at Kingbury Hall – Link 
  • Crafts & Drafts Market at Kiitos – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat at Delta Center – Link
  • Solitude Nordic Nights – Link 

 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
  • Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link 
