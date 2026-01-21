Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for January 21st, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 23rd:

Club 90s: Heated RivalRave at The Depot

DJ Pee Wee aka Anderson Paak at The Marquis

Saturday the 24th:

Club 90s: Heated RivalRave at The Depot

On Sale today – 10am – Peso Pluma – Maverik Center – March 28th

On Sale Friday at 10am It’s a 2000’s Party ( DJ night) at The Depot – February 28th

Oh Wonder – The Union – April 25

Sepultura w/ Exodus & Biohazard – The Depot – May 22

Audrey Hobert – The Union – August 6

Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson w/ The Hu & Orgy – Utah First – September 14th

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

University of Utah – MLK Week 2026 at U of U – 1/17-1/23 – Link

3rd Annual Art Market at Millcreek Common (1/19-2/15) – Link

Sundance Film Festival 2026 – 1/22-2/01 – Link

Saturday the 24th:

Caws Adoption Event – PetCo’s in Draper and Vernal 11a-3p – Link

V2 Presents – Seven Lions at The Marquis – Link

Three Dog Night & Ambrosia at Kingbury Hall – Link

Crafts & Drafts Market at Kiitos – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat at Delta Center – Link

Solitude Nordic Nights – Link

