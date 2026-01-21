Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for January 21st, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 23rd:
- Club 90s: Heated RivalRave at The Depot
DJ Pee Wee aka Anderson Paak at The Marquis
Saturday the 24th:
- Club 90s: Heated RivalRave at The Depot
On Sale today – 10am –Peso Pluma – Maverik Center – March 28th
On Sale Friday at 10am
- It’s a 2000’s Party ( DJ night) at The Depot – February 28th
- Oh Wonder – The Union – April 25
- Sepultura w/ Exodus & Biohazard – The Depot – May 22
- Audrey Hobert – The Union – August 6
- Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson w/ The Hu & Orgy – Utah First – September 14th
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- University of Utah – MLK Week 2026 at U of U – 1/17-1/23 – Link
- 3rd Annual Art Market at Millcreek Common (1/19-2/15) – Link
- Sundance Film Festival 2026 – 1/22-2/01 – Link
Saturday the 24th:
- Caws Adoption Event – PetCo’s in Draper and Vernal 11a-3p – Link
- V2 Presents – Seven Lions at The Marquis – Link
- Three Dog Night & Ambrosia at Kingbury Hall – Link
- Crafts & Drafts Market at Kiitos – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat at Delta Center – Link
- Solitude Nordic Nights – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link