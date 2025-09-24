Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for September 24th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Today, Wednesday the 24th:

Above & Beyond at The Depot

Thursday the 25th:

Level 1 Freeski Film Tour at The Depot

Saturday the 27th:

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at The Depot

Alestorm at The Complex

Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace at Utah First Amp.

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

HEALTH x Carpenter Brut @ The Union on April 7th

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link Rosemary’s Baby vs. Jennifer’s Body

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link

2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link

2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link

Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link

2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link

Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link

2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link

Jason Mewes at Wise Guys – Link

Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 – 9/19 – 11/1 – Link

Haunted Houses Open Fear Factory Castle of Chaos Nightmare on 13th



Friday the 26th:

Diabolical Records Presents — North America 2025 Tour High on Fire at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Live at the Eccles Presents My Favorite Murder at Eccles Theater – Link

Steppin’ on Main: The Wright Brothers at Eccles Theater – Link

Saturday the 27th:

Live at the Eccles Presents My Favorite Murder at Eccles Theater – Link

Aurorawave at Soundwell – Link

Canna FanFest 2025 at Granary Live – Link

Real Salt Lake vs. Austin at America First Fields – Link

Sunday the 28th:

Live at the Eccles Presents Twilight In Concert at Eccles Theater – Link

Farmers Markets: