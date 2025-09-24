Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for September 24th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Today, Wednesday the 24th:
- Above & Beyond at The Depot
Thursday the 25th:
- Level 1 Freeski Film Tour at The Depot
Saturday the 27th:
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at The Depot
- Alestorm at The Complex
- Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace at Utah First Amp.
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
- HEALTH x Carpenter Brut @ The Union on April 7th
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link
- Rosemary’s Baby vs. Jennifer’s Body
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link
- 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link
- 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
- Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link
- 2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link
- Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link
- 2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link
- Jason Mewes at Wise Guys – Link
- Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 – 9/19 – 11/1 – Link
- Haunted Houses Open
- Fear Factory
- Castle of Chaos
- Nightmare on 13th
Friday the 26th:
- Diabolical Records Presents — North America 2025 Tour High on Fire at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Live at the Eccles Presents My Favorite Murder at Eccles Theater – Link
- Steppin’ on Main: The Wright Brothers at Eccles Theater – Link
Saturday the 27th:
- Live at the Eccles Presents My Favorite Murder at Eccles Theater – Link
- Aurorawave at Soundwell – Link
- Canna FanFest 2025 at Granary Live – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs. Austin at America First Fields – Link
Sunday the 28th:
- Live at the Eccles Presents Twilight In Concert at Eccles Theater – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link