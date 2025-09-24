Boners

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for September 24th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Today, Wednesday the 24th:

  • Above & Beyond at The Depot

Thursday the 25th:

  • Level 1 Freeski Film Tour at The Depot

Saturday the 27th: 

  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at The Depot
  • Alestorm at The Complex
  • Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace at Utah First Amp.

 

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

  • HEALTH x Carpenter Brut @ The Union on April 7th 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Tower of Terror Film Series – Link 
    • Rosemary’s Baby vs. Jennifer’s Body
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link 
  • 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
  • Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link
  • 2025 Witches Tea at The Grand America 9/26-11/02 – Link 
  • Witchfest at Gardner Village – now – 10/31 – Link 
  • 2025 Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm 9/26-10/31 – Link 
  • Jason Mewes at Wise Guys – Link 
  • Cross-E Ranch Fall Festival 2025 –  9/19 – 11/1 – Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
    • Fear Factory
    • Castle of Chaos
    • Nightmare on 13th

Friday the 26th:    

  • Diabolical Records Presents — North America 2025 Tour High on Fire at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Live at the Eccles Presents My Favorite Murder at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Steppin’ on Main: The Wright Brothers at Eccles Theater – Link 

Saturday the 27th: 

  • Live at the Eccles Presents My Favorite Murder at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Aurorawave at Soundwell – Link 
  • Canna FanFest 2025 at Granary Live – Link
  • Real Salt Lake vs. Austin at America First Fields – Link 

Sunday the 28th: 

  • Live at the Eccles Presents Twilight In Concert at Eccles Theater – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Link 
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
