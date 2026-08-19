Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from August 19th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Train w/Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson – Utah First – tonight.

Lee Brice – Sandy Amphitheater -Thursday, August 20 th

MUSE w/Portugal the Man & The Temper Trap – Utah First

Quicksand & Bane – The Depot – Friday, August 21st

O.A.R. – Sandy Amphitheater

Josh Johnson – Kingsbury Hall

Toto – w/ Christopher Cross and The Romantics – Utah First

Diggy Graves – The Depot – Saturday, August 22 nd

The Head and The Heart – Sandy Amphitheater

Josh Johnson – Saturday, August 22 nd @ 5pm and @ 8:30pm

@ 5pm and @ 8:30pm Grupo Frontera – Sunday, August 23 rd – Maverik Center

– Maverik Center Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte – Tuesday, August 25th – Utah First

Noah Kahan – The Great Divide Tour – America First Field

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link Coffy vs. 13 Assassins

Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link

Chef’s Summer Series at Asher Adams – 8/07-09/04 – Link

2026 Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert – Link

Grid City Music Fest 2026 – Link

Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link

Friday the 21st:

Coone 360º at Soundwell – Link

KASBO “LABYRINTH TOUR” 3-HOUR SUN:SET at Sky Rooftop – Link

Saturday the 22nd:

Majestic Scramble 2K Obstacle Adventure – Link

Com Truise – Sun:Set Sky Rooftop – Link

Sunday the 23rd:

2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Ray LaMontagne – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October – Link

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/