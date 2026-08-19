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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from August 19th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • Train w/Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson – Utah First – tonight.
  • Lee Brice – Sandy Amphitheater -Thursday, August 20th
  • MUSE w/Portugal the Man & The Temper Trap – Utah First
  • Quicksand & Bane – The Depot – Friday, August 21st  
  • O.A.R. –  Sandy Amphitheater
  • Josh Johnson – Kingsbury Hall
  • Toto – w/ Christopher Cross and The Romantics – Utah First
  • Diggy Graves – The Depot – Saturday, August 22nd
  • The Head and The Heart – Sandy Amphitheater
  • Josh Johnson – Saturday, August 22nd @ 5pm and @ 8:30pm
  • Grupo Frontera – Sunday, August 23rd – Maverik Center
  • Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte – Tuesday, August 25th – Utah First
  • Noah Kahan – The Great Divide Tour – America First Field

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
    • Coffy vs. 13 Assassins
  • Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link 
  • Chef’s Summer Series at Asher Adams – 8/07-09/04 – Link
  • 2026 Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert – Link 
  • Grid City Music Fest 2026 – Link 
  • Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link 

Friday the 21st:

  • Coone 360º at Soundwell – Link 
  • KASBO “LABYRINTH TOUR” 3-HOUR SUN:SET at Sky Rooftop – Link 

Saturday the 22nd: 

  • Majestic Scramble 2K Obstacle Adventure – Link 
  • Com Truise – Sun:Set Sky Rooftop – Link 

Sunday the 23rd: 

  • 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Ray LaMontagne – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October – Link 
  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link 
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
  • 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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