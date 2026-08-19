Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from August 19th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
- Train w/Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson – Utah First – tonight.
- Lee Brice – Sandy Amphitheater -Thursday, August 20th
- MUSE w/Portugal the Man & The Temper Trap – Utah First
- Quicksand & Bane – The Depot – Friday, August 21st
- O.A.R. – Sandy Amphitheater
- Josh Johnson – Kingsbury Hall
- Toto – w/ Christopher Cross and The Romantics – Utah First
- Diggy Graves – The Depot – Saturday, August 22nd
- The Head and The Heart – Sandy Amphitheater
- Josh Johnson – Saturday, August 22nd @ 5pm and @ 8:30pm
- Grupo Frontera – Sunday, August 23rd – Maverik Center
- Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte – Tuesday, August 25th – Utah First
- Noah Kahan – The Great Divide Tour – America First Field
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- Coffy vs. 13 Assassins
- Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link
- Chef’s Summer Series at Asher Adams – 8/07-09/04 – Link
- 2026 Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert – Link
- Grid City Music Fest 2026 – Link
- Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link
Friday the 21st:
Saturday the 22nd:
Sunday the 23rd:
- 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Ray LaMontagne – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October – Link
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/