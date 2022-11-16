Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | November 16th, 2022

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, November 18th

Bad Omens at The Depot – (Sold out – all ages)

Trevor Wallace at Kingsbury Hall

Saturday, November 19th

Aaron Watson at The Depot (21+)

Sunday, November 20th

Turnover at The Depot (all ages)

Tuesday, November 22nd

MORRISSEY at The Union Event Center

Other Concerts and Community Events

Saturday, November 19th

AFI at Union Event Center – Link

Pentatonix: Christmas Special at the Maverik Center – Link

Mandy Patinkin at The Eccles Theater – Link

Lights on Holiday Celebration & X96 Food Drive at The Gateway – Link

Monday and Tuesday, November 21st & 22nd

Bloody Cabaret at The club house on South Temple – Link

Weekends

Christmas in Color – Nov. 18th – Jan 2nd (dates vary) at the Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – Link

Farmers Markets

Winter Farmers Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link

