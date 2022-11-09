Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | November 9th, 2022

Radio From Hell

Concert and Community Calendar

Live Nation Events

Friday, November 11th

Best Night Ever – Taylor’s Version at the Depot 18+

Blue October at The Complex

Saturday, November 12th

Maneskin – The Loud Kids Tour at The Complex

Noah Kahan – The Stick Season Tour at Depot 21+ – Sold Out

Sunday, November 13th

Noah Kahan at the Depot 21+ Sold Out

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, November 11th

Dirt Cheap at Metro Music Hall – Link 

Slander with Wooli at Saltair – Link 

Draper Veterans Day Ceremony and Field Flags at Draper City – Link 

Jo Koy at Eccles Theater – Link 

Saturday, November 12th

Maneskin at Complex – Link  

Utes v. Stanford Football at Rice Ecclise Stadium – Link 

Sunday, November 13th

Roast Battle at Wise Guys – Link 

Farmers Markets

Winter Farmers Market –  Nov. 12th – April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link 

