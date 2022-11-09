Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | November 9th, 2022

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Live Nation Events
Friday, November 11th
Best Night Ever – Taylor’s Version at the Depot 18+
Blue October at The Complex
Saturday, November 12th
Maneskin – The Loud Kids Tour at The Complex
Noah Kahan – The Stick Season Tour at Depot 21+ – Sold Out
Sunday, November 13th
Noah Kahan at the Depot 21+ Sold Out
Other Concerts and Community Events
Friday, November 11th
Dirt Cheap at Metro Music Hall – Link
Slander with Wooli at Saltair – Link
Draper Veterans Day Ceremony and Field Flags at Draper City – Link
Jo Koy at Eccles Theater – Link
Saturday, November 12th
Maneskin at Complex – Link
Utes v. Stanford Football at Rice Ecclise Stadium – Link
Sunday, November 13th
Roast Battle at Wise Guys – Link
Farmers Markets
Winter Farmers Market – Nov. 12th – April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link