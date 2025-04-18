Sean Means For April 18th, 2025

The Ugly Stepsister • Norwegian fairy tale horror • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
Comedy horror film, an impressively gruesome feature debut.
Starring: Lea Myren, Thea Sofie Loch Naess, Ane Dahl Torp
Director: Emilie Blichfeldt
The Wedding Banquet • gay rom-com wackiness • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
A gay man makes a deal with his lesbian friend. A green card marriage for him, in exchange for in vitro fertilization treatments.
Starring: Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran, Han Gi-chan
Director: Andrew Ahn
Sinners • Mississippi Delta meets vampires • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
American period supernatural horror film. Set in the 1930s in the Southern United States.
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Buddy Guy, Jayme Lawson
Director: Ryan Coogler