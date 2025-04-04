Sean Means For April 4th, 2025

A Minecraft Movie – offbeat comedy based on video game – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

An upcoming fantasy adventure comedy film. Minecraft being one of the first indie games to truly use Youtube and other similar media platforms to market itself successfully.

Directed by: Jared Hess

Starring: Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Jason Momoa

Freaky Tales – “Pulp Fiction”-like stories in Oakland – 3 1/2 stars

A vibrant homage to 1980s Oakland, showcasing its creative energy and cultural richness. With a mix pf humor and gore, the movie captures the spirit of time, making it must-watch for those who cherish 80s aesthetic.

Directed By: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Too Short

The Friend – comedy-drama with Naomi Watts and a dog – theaters – 3 stars

Captures the remarkable singular relationship that humans have wither their pets. Tapping into the poignancy and warmth that comes from such a bond.

Directed By: Scott McGehee and David Siegel

Starring: Bill Murry, Naomi Watts, Cloe Xhauflaire