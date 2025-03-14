Sean Means For March 14th, 2025

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie • Daffy and Porky, feature-length • 3 stars • theaters

A Looney Tunes Movie is a 2024 American animated science fiction comedy film.

Directed By: Peter Browngardt

Starring: Eric Bauza, Candi Milo, Peter MacNicol, Fred Tatasciore

Novocaine • Action comedy about a guy who feels no pain • 3 stars • theaters

An upcoming American action film, when the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, a man incapable of feeling physical pain turns his rare condition into an unecpected advantage in the fight to rescue her.

Director: Dan Berk and Robert Olsen

Starring: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder

Black Bag • Fassbender and Blanchett as married spies • 3 1/2 stars • theaters

A tense spy drama, when his wifew, intelligence agent Kathryn is suspected of committing treason. Her husband us assugned to investigate her.

Directed By: Steven SoderBergh

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abla, Tom Burke