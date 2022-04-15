Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 15th, 2022

Artsies
Aline – fictional Celine Dion biopic – Broadway – 3 stars
With the support of her family and the man she loves, the 14th child of a modest family will become the most famous singer in the world. via IMDB
Director: Valérie Lemercier
Dual – woman-vs.-clone comedy – Megaplex Jordan Commons – 3 stars
A woman opts for a cloning procedure after she receives a terminal diagnosis but when she recovers her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail, leading to a court-mandated duel to the death. via IMDB
Director: Riley Stearns
Fartsies
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – continuation of the Wizarding World – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald. via IMDB
