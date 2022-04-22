Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 22nd, 2022

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – Nicolas Cage meta-action movie – theaters – 3 stars
Nicholas Cage plays Nicholas Cage in an action-comedy about Nicholas Cage.
Director: Tom Gormican
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish
The Bad Guys – animated animal heist comedy – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
A group of animal outlaws come together in a DreamWorks story inspired by the book.
Director: Pierre Perifel
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina
The Northman – bloody Viking adventure – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
Prince Amleth is left with his father murdered and his mother kidnapped by his Uncle who he hunts down two years later.
Director: Robert Eggers
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang