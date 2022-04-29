Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 29th, 2022

Artsies

Firebird • Gay romance in Soviet military – Broadway – 3 stars

“Firebird follows a handsome, soulful young soldier who embarks on a clandestine sexual affair with a charismatic fighter pilot on a Soviet Air Force Base at the height of 1970’s Communist rule.” via IMDB

Director: Peeter Rebane

Starring: Tom Prior, Oleg Zagorodnii, Diana Pozharskaya

Hatching • Body horror in Finland – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

“A young gymnast who tries desperately to please her demanding mother, discovers a strange egg. She hides it and keeps it warm, but when it hatches, what emerges shocks them all.” via IMDB

Director: Hanna Bergholm

Starring: Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Jani Volanen

Fartsies

Memory • Liam Neeson action drama – theaters – 2 stars

“An assassin-for-hire finds that he’s become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization. A remake of the 2003 Belgian film ‘The Memory of a Killer’.” via IMDB

Director: Martin Campbell

Starring: Monica Bellucci, Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce