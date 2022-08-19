News

Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 12th, 2022

Artsies:

My Old School – documentary about a hoax – Broadway. – 3 stars

“16-year-old Brandon Lee enrolled at Bearsden Academy, a secondary school in a well-to-do suburb of Glasgow, Scotland. What followed over the next two years became the stuff of legend.” via IMDB

Director: Jono McLeod

Stars:  Alan Cumming, Dawn Steele, Clare Grogan

Fartsies:

Beast – Idris Elba vs. a lion, thriller – theaters – 3 stars

“A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.” via IMDB

Director: Baltasar Kormákur

Stars: Idris Elba, Liyabuya Gongo, Martin Munro, Daniel Hadebe

Next week:

  • Three Thousand Years of Longing
  • Breaking
  • The Invitation

