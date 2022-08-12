Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 12th, 2022

Artsies:

Summering – girls growing up drama – some Megaplex theaters – 2 1/2 stars

“During their last days of summer and childhood — the weekend before middle school begins — four girls struggle with the harsh truths of growing up and embark on a mysterious adventure.” via IMDb

Director: James Ponsoldt

Stars: Lia Barnett, Sanai Victoria, Madalen Mills

Free Chol Soo Lee – drama about civil rights movement – some Megaplex theaters – 3 1/2 stars

In 1970s San Francisco, Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee is wrongly convicted of a Chinatown gang murder. via IMDB

Director: Julie Ha and Eugene Yi

Stars: Chol Soo Lee(archive footage), Jeff Adachi, K.W. Lee

Fartsies:

Secret Headquarters – kid-friendly action movie – Paramount+ – 2 stars

While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. via IMDB

Director: Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman

Stars: Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams, Walker Scobell

Bodies Bodies Bodies – comic horror-thriller – theaters – 3 stars

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. via IMDB

Director: Halina Reijn

Stars: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott

