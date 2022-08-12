Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 12th, 2022

Artsies:
Summering – girls growing up drama – some Megaplex theaters – 2 1/2 stars
“During their last days of summer and childhood — the weekend before middle school begins — four girls struggle with the harsh truths of growing up and embark on a mysterious adventure.” via IMDb
Director: James Ponsoldt
Stars: Lia Barnett, Sanai Victoria, Madalen Mills
Free Chol Soo Lee – drama about civil rights movement – some Megaplex theaters – 3 1/2 stars
In 1970s San Francisco, Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee is wrongly convicted of a Chinatown gang murder. via IMDB
Director: Julie Ha and Eugene Yi
Stars: Chol Soo LeeJeff Adachi, K.W. Lee
Fartsies:
Secret Headquarters – kid-friendly action movie – Paramount+ – 2 stars
While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. via IMDB
Director: Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman
Stars: Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams, Walker Scobell
Bodies Bodies Bodies – comic horror-thriller – theaters – 3 stars
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. via IMDB
Director: Halina Reijn
Stars: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott