Radio From Hell

Sean Means Movie Reviews For August 1st, 2025

Posted on

The Naked Gun • Reboot of police spoof • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

Directed by: Akiva Schaffer

Starring: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson and Paul Walter Hauser

The Bad Guys 2 • Sequel of animated heist caper • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Directed by: Pierre Perifel and JP Sans

Starring: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Craig Robinson

 

Together • Body horror with commitment issues • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Directed by: Michael Shanks

Starring: Dave Franco, Alison Brie and Damon Herriman

——

Next week:

 • Freakier Friday

 • It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive"); if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) { jQuery('.video-responsive').before('

 

'); } jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();