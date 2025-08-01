Sean Means Movie Reviews For August 1st, 2025

The Naked Gun • Reboot of police spoof • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
Directed by: Akiva Schaffer
Starring: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson and Paul Walter Hauser
The Bad Guys 2 • Sequel of animated heist caper • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
Directed by: Pierre Perifel and JP Sans
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Craig Robinson
Together • Body horror with commitment issues • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
Directed by: Michael Shanks
Starring: Dave Franco, Alison Brie and Damon Herriman
——
Next week:
• Freakier Friday
• It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley