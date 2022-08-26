Movies

Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 26th 2022

Posted on

Samaritan – idiotic action thriller – Prime – 1 1/2 stars.

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor, Mr. Smith, is actually a legend hiding in plain sight.

Director: Julius Avery

Stars: Sylvester Stallone, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, Pilou Asbæk

Breaking – hostage drama – theaters – 2 1/2 stars.

Director: Abi Damaris Corbin

Stars: John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva

The Invitation – horror thriller – theaters – 3 stars.

A young woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot.

Director: Jessica M. Thompson

Stars: Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen

Three Thousand Years of Longing – genie fantasy – theaters – 3 stars.

A lonely scholar, on a trip to Istanbul, discovers a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

Director: George Miller

Stars: Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba, Pia Thunderbolt

 

Next week:

 Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

 • The Good Boss

Comments
