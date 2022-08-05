Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 5th, 2022

Artsies:

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song — documentary about Cohen — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

Hallelujah tells the story of Leonard Cohen, his life, and the people he’s impacted the most.

Directors: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine

Starring: Leonard Cohen, Nancy Bacal, Steve Berkowitz

via Rotten Tomatoes

Fartsies:

Luck — animated all-ages adventure — Apple TV+ — 2 1/2 stars

The unluckiest person in the world finds herself in the Land of Luck, where she has to turn things around for herself.

Director: Peggy Holmes

Starring: Eva Noblezada (voice), Simon Pegg (voice), Jane Fonda, (voice)

via Rotten Tomatoes

Bullet Train — crazy action movie on a train — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

The unlucky assassin ‘Ladybug’ ends up face to face with lethal adversaries from across the globe, all with connections to one another.

Director: David Leitch

Starring: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

via Rotten Tomatoes

Prey — cool “Predator” upgrade — Hulu — 3 1/2 stars

Naru, a skilled female warrior, defends her people from a highly evolved alien predator.

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro

via Rotten Tomatoes

