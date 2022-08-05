Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 5th, 2022

Artsies:
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song — documentary about Cohen — theaters — 3 1/2 stars
Hallelujah tells the story of Leonard Cohen, his life, and the people he’s impacted the most.
Directors: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine
Starring: Leonard Cohen, Nancy Bacal, Steve Berkowitz
Fartsies:
Luck — animated all-ages adventure — Apple TV+ — 2 1/2 stars
The unluckiest person in the world finds herself in the Land of Luck, where she has to turn things around for herself.
Director: Peggy Holmes
Starring: Eva Noblezada (voice), Simon Pegg (voice), Jane Fonda, (voice)
Bullet Train — crazy action movie on a train — theaters — 3 1/2 stars
The unlucky assassin ‘Ladybug’ ends up face to face with lethal adversaries from across the globe, all with connections to one another.
Director: David Leitch
Starring: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Prey — cool “Predator” upgrade — Hulu — 3 1/2 stars
Naru, a skilled female warrior, defends her people from a highly evolved alien predator.
Director: Dan Trachtenberg
Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro