What I saw:

Avatar: The Way of Water – James Cameron’s sci-fi spectacle – theaters – 3 stars

“Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home.” via IMDb

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver