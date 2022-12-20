Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 20th, 2022

What I saw:

The Whale – Brendan Fraser in a fat suit – theaters (Wednesday) – 2 stars

“A reclusive English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.” via IMDB

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Stars: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins

The Pale Blue Eye – historical mystery with Edgar Allan Poe – theaters (Friday), Netflix Jan. 6 – 2 1/2 stars

“A world-weary detective is hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case – a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.” via IMDB

Director: Scott Cooper

Stars: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Fred Hechinger

Babylon – Hollywood crazy party scene, 1920s – theaters (Friday) – 2 1/2 stars

“A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.” via IMDB

Director: Damien Chazelle

Stars: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – ‘Shrek’-adjacent animated – theaters (Wednesday) – 3 1/2 stars

“Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.” via IMDB

Director: Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado-(co-director)

Stars: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén