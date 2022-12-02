Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 2nd, 2022

Artsies:
Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams – documentary about Ferragamo – Broadway – 3 stars
“The life of Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo, who created shoes for Hollywood stars during the silent film era and for iconic films of the period.” via IMDb
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Starring: Salvatore FerragamoMichael Stuhlbarg Manolo Blahnik
Fartsies:
Darby and the Dead – teen-queen sees dead people – Hulu – 2 1/2 stars
“Followed by Darby Harper, who is granted the ability to see ghosts after suffering a near death experience in her childhood. Then, she runs a side business counseling local spirits in her spare time.” via IMDb
Director: Silas Howard
Starring: Riele Downs, Auli’i Cravalho, Chosen Jacobs
The Inspection – boot camp drama – theaters – 3 stars
“A young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside.” via IMDb
Director: Elegance Bratton
Starring: Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union, Bokeem Woodbine
Violent Night – Santa in a ‘Die Hard’ movie – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
“When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas).” via IMDb
Director: Tommy Wirkola
Starring: David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo, John Leguizamo