Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 9th, 2022

What I saw:
Empire of Light – movie-theater drama – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
“A drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s.” via IMDB
Director: Sam Mendes
Stars: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth
Nanny – immigrant horror drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
“Immigrant nanny Aisha, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious American Dream.” via IMDB
Director: Nikyatu Jusu
Stars: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls
Spoiler Alert – LGTBQ+ romantic drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
“The story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan’s relationship that takes a tragic turn when Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer.” via IMDB
Director: Michael Showalter
Stars: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Josh Pais
White Noise – suburban family drama – theaters now, Netflix on Dec. 30 – 3 1/2 stars
“Dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.” via IMDB
Director: Noah Baumbach
Stars: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle