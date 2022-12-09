Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 9th, 2022

What I saw:

Empire of Light – movie-theater drama – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

“A drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s.” via IMDB

Director: Sam Mendes

Stars: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth

Nanny – immigrant horror drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“Immigrant nanny Aisha, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious American Dream.” via IMDB

Director: Nikyatu Jusu

Stars: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls

Spoiler Alert – LGTBQ+ romantic drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

“The story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan’s relationship that takes a tragic turn when Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer.” via IMDB

Director: Michael Showalter

Stars: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Josh Pais

White Noise – suburban family drama – theaters now, Netflix on Dec. 30 – 3 1/2 stars

“Dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.” via IMDB

Director: Noah Baumbach

Stars: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle